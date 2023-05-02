Watch: Speeding car slams into Philadelphia apartment building, leaves path of destruction

Shocking video captures the moment the driver of a speeding vehicle lost control of his car and careened into an apartment building Monday night in Philadelphia.

The video, obtained by FOX 29's Jeff Cole, shows a red 2019 Dodge speed down the 3000 block of West Diamond Street around 10 p.m. and smash into a line of parked cars.

The vehicle then collides with the first floor of an apartment building and continues down the sidewalk, leaving a yards-long trail of destruction including car parts, a fire hydrant and a light post.

Police reported the drive of the vehicle somehow managed to flee the scene before officers arrived, ditching a front seat passenger who was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Two people who were inside a Subaru were also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

"It was just a sound I couldn't even describe, it was that loud, and the building actually shook," said Michael Brown, who was in his second-floor apartment during the violent crash.

The Philadelphia Department of License and Inspection were called to the building to evaluate its structural integrity. Several residents are staying at a local hotel paid for by the apartment's owner.

"It was a blessing that no one's life was taken, but it's a blessing that we're still here, and it gives us a lesson to learn that we need to just slow down," Tiffany Thompson, a neighbor, said.