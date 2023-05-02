Police seeking man accused of sexual assault in University City

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man who they say is accused of a sexual assault in University City Tuesday morning.

At around 1:50 a.m., police say a sexual assault occurred on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street.

The accused offender was last seen running eastbound on the 3700 block of Chestnut street.

MORE HEADLINES

Police describe the suspect as being about 20–30 years old, 6'0" tall, with dark hair. The suspect was reportedly wearing a dark hooded polo shirt, blue denim pants with stitching along the inseam, and peach-colored sneakers.

Authorities say the offender was also armed with a knife which was recovered on the scene of the sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone who may know this man or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victim's Unit at 215-685-3263/64 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).