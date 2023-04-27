Boy, 16, critically injured after someone shot him multiple times in SW Philadelphia, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street.
Officials said the victim was found by 12th District officers on the 2100 block of South 67th Street. The shooting happened Thursday evening, just before 6:30.
The 16-year-old was rushed by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Video: $20K reward offered in search for suspect who fatally shot man inside Germantown barbershop
- Man targeted in gunpoint robbery in West Oak Lane fatally shoots robber, police say
- Daytime double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured: police
Officials say an active investigation is underway, though no one is in custody. A gun was recovered by police.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.