Boy, 16, critically injured after someone shot him multiple times in SW Philadelphia, police say

article

A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street.

Officials said the victim was found by 12th District officers on the 2100 block of South 67th Street. The shooting happened Thursday evening, just before 6:30.

The 16-year-old was rushed by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say an active investigation is underway, though no one is in custody. A gun was recovered by police.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.