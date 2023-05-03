Officials: Suspect being chased by police crashes into cruiser on I-676 in Philadelphia

A police chase through Philadelphia ended on a highway after a suspect crashed into police, officials say.

According to authorities, police began chasing a suspect in the area of 8th and Vine Streets on Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m.

FOX 29 learned the driver of the vehicle was believed to be involved in a crime, but police have not officially said what they were investigating.

Officials say as the suspect was being pursued, the car began going the wrong way and crashed into a cruiser on I-676 eastbound.

The suspect was taken into custody after the incident, police say.

No police officers were injured in the crash, according to law enforcement officials.

There is no word on if the suspect sustained any injuries in the crash.

The crash temporarily restricted a lane on the highway, which has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.