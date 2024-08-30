Teen driving stolen car charged in crash that killed 15-year-old passenger in Montgomery County

article

A Philadelphia 18-year-old will face charges after police say she was behind the wheel of a stolen car that ran a red light and smashed into another vehicle, killing a teen passenger and injuring another.

Asiyah Mowatt-Mays was charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and other charges in the July crash that happened at the intersection of Stenton and Evergreen avenues in Springfield Township.

Investigators believe Mowatt-Mays was driving a stolen 2020 Hyundai on East Evergreen Avenue when she failed to stop for a "steady red light" at the intersection of Stenton Avenue. The Hyundai was struck by a 2004 Infinity driving on Stenton, which investigators say caused both cars to tumble onto their sides.

No one in either car were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police. A 15-year-old boy was found dead on the sidewalk by responding police, authorities say, and a 14-year-old was unconscious with severe injuries. Mowatt-Mays was also found outside the car with "extensive injuries to her face and eyes."

Investigators say the driver of the Infinity needed to be extracted from the car, and was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. It's believe that both teens in the Hyundai were hanging out the windows at the time of the deadly crash.

Mowatt-Mays' bail was set at $250,000. She is due back in court in September.