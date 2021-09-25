Teen girl killed in triple shooting in Trenton, police say

article

A teenage girl was killed in a triple shooting that erupted Saturday night in New Jersey's capital, according to Mercer County detectives.

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the first block of Bellevue Avenue just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say three people were struck in the shooting, including a teenage girl who died at the hospital.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

It's unknown at this time what sparked the gunfire.

