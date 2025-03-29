Teen girl shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia: officials

article

The Brief A teenage girl has been shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia. Police are conducting an investigation into the motive and searching for a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting.



Philadelphia police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood late Friday night.

What we know:

Police were called to the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue Friday night, a little after 11:30, on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a girl in her late teens had been shot in the chest.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, just before midnight.

What we don't know:

Philadelphia police have opened an active investigation into the fatal shooting. They secured the scene and are searching for a suspect or suspects, while also searching for a motive. They note no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.