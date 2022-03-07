Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Teen honored who rescued children from frozen pond in Collingdale

Published 
Delaware County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Teen honored who rescued children from frozen pond in Collingdale

16-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was honored Monday for heroically saving two children that fell through an icy pond at a park in Collingdale.

COLLINGDALE, Pa. - A Delaware County teenager was honored Monday for his brave rescue of three children who had fallen through an icy pond at a local park last month. 

Anthony Alexander Jr., 16, said he was playing basketball with his friends at Collingdale Park on an unseasonably warm Tuesday afternoon when a little girl frantically ran up to him asking for help. 

"Yelling dramatically like ‘Can u help me!? My friends are down at the lake are drowning, and they need help!' I’m like ‘oh snap this is real!’," Alexander Jr. told FOX 29. 

Alexander called 911 and raced down to the 8-foot deep pond to save the children from the frigid water. He used a thick branch to plunk on girl from the pond and dragged a boy to safety. 

Teen, officer help save 3 children who fell through ice covered pond in Collingdale

A 16-year-old boy and a local police office helped save a trio of children who fell through an icy pond Monday afternoon in Collingdale.

Collingdale Police Officer Patrick Kilroy arrived at the scene and waded into the water to rescue the third child, an 11-year-old girl. 

Officer Kilroy was also honored on Monday, but he quickly heaped all the praise onto Alexander. 

"I don’t look at this is anything for me, this is for Anthony Alexander. He was the true hero in the situation," Officer Kilroy said.

Alexander Jr., the youngest of eight children, was surrounded by proud family members during the ceremony at a Collingdale Borough Council meeting Monday.

Anthony Alexander Jr., 16, was honored Monday for saving two children who fell through an icy pond at a local park in January.

"It's a breath of fresh air from all bad news we’ve been hearing," his father said. 

Alexander Jr., who said he may enter the Marines, stayed humble for his heroics. 

"After I saved them I just walked off nonchalantly going about my day," Alexander Jr. said. "I feel good that I’m being rewarded for saving people's lives and everything."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter