Teen honored who rescued children from frozen pond in Collingdale

A Delaware County teenager was honored Monday for his brave rescue of three children who had fallen through an icy pond at a local park last month.

Anthony Alexander Jr., 16, said he was playing basketball with his friends at Collingdale Park on an unseasonably warm Tuesday afternoon when a little girl frantically ran up to him asking for help.

"Yelling dramatically like ‘Can u help me!? My friends are down at the lake are drowning, and they need help!' I’m like ‘oh snap this is real!’," Alexander Jr. told FOX 29.

Alexander called 911 and raced down to the 8-foot deep pond to save the children from the frigid water. He used a thick branch to plunk on girl from the pond and dragged a boy to safety.

Collingdale Police Officer Patrick Kilroy arrived at the scene and waded into the water to rescue the third child, an 11-year-old girl.

Officer Kilroy was also honored on Monday, but he quickly heaped all the praise onto Alexander.

"I don’t look at this is anything for me, this is for Anthony Alexander. He was the true hero in the situation," Officer Kilroy said.

Alexander Jr., the youngest of eight children, was surrounded by proud family members during the ceremony at a Collingdale Borough Council meeting Monday.

Anthony Alexander Jr., 16, was honored Monday for saving two children who fell through an icy pond at a local park in January.

"It's a breath of fresh air from all bad news we’ve been hearing," his father said.

Alexander Jr., who said he may enter the Marines, stayed humble for his heroics.

"After I saved them I just walked off nonchalantly going about my day," Alexander Jr. said. "I feel good that I’m being rewarded for saving people's lives and everything."

