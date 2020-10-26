Teen shot at Nockamixon State Park Saturday has died, family says

article

A recent high school graduate who was shot at Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County over the weekend has died from his injuries, his family announced Monday.

Family members say Jason Kutt, 18, was shot at the park on Saturday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers responded to a report of a shooting at the Old Ridge Road exit around 5:15 Saturday.

They found Kutt suffering from a gunshot wound and administered first aid before he was taken the hospital with what was described as 'life-threatening injuries."

MORE: Teen shot at Nockamixon State Park, person of interest sought

Kutt's father took to Facebook to announce his passing on Monday morning, adding that he was had recently graduated from Pennridge High School and liked to take walks in nature.

Advertisement

According to investigators, a man in hunting gear was seen leaving the area following the shooting, but was never located.

Authorities are expected to provide more information during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest