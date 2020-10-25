DA: Teen critical, person of interest sought after shooting at Nockamixon State Park

article

Authorities in Bucks County are investigating a shooting at Nockamixon State Park that left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers responded to a report of a shooting at the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were able to locate the victim and found he was suffering from an apparent gunshot injury and performed first aid.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what authorities have described as 'life-threatening injuries.'

Witnesses reported a man in hunting gear left the area around the time of the shooting, but no person of interest was ever located.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.

