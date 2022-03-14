Expand / Collapse search

Teen stabbed during fight in parking lot of Philadelphia restaurant, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenager was driven to the hospital after he was stabbed during a fight outside a Philadelphia restaurant on Monday. 

According to police, a 17-year-old was stabbed in the back several times during a fight outside the Golden Gate Restaurant on Rennard Street just after 7 p.m. 

The teenage victim was driven to Holy Redeemer Hospital by a private vehicle, then transferred to Jefferson-Abington Hospital, police said. 

He is expected to recover.

No arrests were reported immediately after the stabbing. Police did not provide a description of a potential suspect. 

