Teen stabbed during fight in parking lot of Philadelphia restaurant, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenager was driven to the hospital after he was stabbed during a fight outside a Philadelphia restaurant on Monday.
According to police, a 17-year-old was stabbed in the back several times during a fight outside the Golden Gate Restaurant on Rennard Street just after 7 p.m.
The teenage victim was driven to Holy Redeemer Hospital by a private vehicle, then transferred to Jefferson-Abington Hospital, police said.
He is expected to recover.
No arrests were reported immediately after the stabbing. Police did not provide a description of a potential suspect.
