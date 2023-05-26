Teen stabbed outside of West Philadelphia high school, police say

article

A teenage boy is recovering after police say he was stabbed outside a high school in West Philadelphia on Friday.

Investigators say the 17-year-old was stabbed one time in the backside outside of Parkway West High School just after 2:30 p.m.

The teen was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities have not said what caused the stabbing. No arrests were immediately reported and the stabbing weapon was not found.