Teen found dead after being kidnapped by armed suspects during west Phoenix home invasion: police

By Stephanie Bennett and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated December 28, 2022
Arizona
Police say the remains of 17-year-old Jesse Camacho have been found after the teen was kidnapped by armed suspects during a west Phoenix home invasion.

PHOENIX - Police say a teenager is dead after he was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix.

The incident happened on Dec. 19 at a home near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Police say 17-year-old Jesse Sainz Camacho was taken from the home by the suspects at around 3:15 a.m.

A man who was asleep inside the home was shot by the suspects, but his injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

The suspects fled the scene with Camacho in a dark-colored car after the shooting.

On Dec. 28, police said Camacho's remains were found in a rural area of Maricopa County.

The suspects remain on the loose.

Camacho's murder remains under investigation.

Neighbors react to kidnapping, home invasion

Phoenix Police still searching for teen kidnapped at gunpoint

After Camacho's kidnapping, police went door-to-door, trying to piece together what happened.

"We want to put it on everybody’s radar to please keep an eye out for these individuals, and also for Jesse," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Phil Krynsky.

An area resident, who wanted to remain anonymous for his protection, said he saw it all happen from his bedroom window.

"I was awake around two-ish, talking to my friends on the phone," said the person. "And then, I hear gunshots."

"We don’t suggest that you approach these individuals," said Sgt. Krynsky. "Just give us whatever information you have, so detectives can work those leads, and hopefully be able to bring Jesse home safe and hold these individuals responsible for what they did."

Neighbors were hoping for Jesse's safe return.

"It's crazy, because I went to school with him last year," said the neighbor who did not want to be identified. "It was crazy that it was one of my neighbors and it was around my neighborhood. I would never have thought that something like that would happen out here."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Image 1 of 2

Jesse Sainz Camacho

Man shot during apparent home invasion in west Phoenix