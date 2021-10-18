Teen victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash in New Castle

article

Officials have identified the young victim killed in a fatal pedestrian crash early Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 7:09 p.m., a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer, being operated by a 60-year-old New Castle man, was traveling southbound on S. DuPont Highway (US13) in the left lane.

According to authorities, the SUV proceeded through the intersection with Llangollen Boulevard on a solid green light. At the same time, two pedestrians began to cross the southbound lanes of travel of US13 south of the intersection with Llangollen Boulevard from east to west and into the path of the Mountaineer.

The driver slammed on his brakes in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid hitting them, but struck the two pedestrians within the left southbound lane of travel.

Following the impact, one of the pedestrians was thrown in a southerly direction and came to rest within the left southbound lane of travel. The second pedestrian was thrown in a southwesterly direction and came to rest in front of the entrance to "New York Fried Chicken."

The SUV driver came to a stop within the roadway before eventually moving to a safer location on the southbound right shoulder.

A 14-year-old male from New Castle was transported by EMS to Christiana Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Yonairr S. Williams.

A 16-year-old male from Wilmington was also transported to Christiana Medical Center where his is admitted in critical condition. He has not been identified.

The 60-year-old operator was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter