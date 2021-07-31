Teenage boy critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting, police say

article

Two people, including a 17-year-old, are in critical condition after police say they were shot multiple times Saturday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Pentridge Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police say a 17-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach. A 67-year-old man was shot in the neck and twice in the head, according to police.

Both victims were driven by police to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. Investigators have not said what sparked the gunfire.

