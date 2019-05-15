Teenager loses 115 pounds walking to school every day

A high school student in Ohio is being praised for losing over 100 pounds.

According to the Canton City School District, Michael Watson lost 115 pounds after years of being overweight. They said that he did it by adopting a healthier lifestyle of eating and exercise. For example, he would walk to school every day, no matter the weather, during his last three years of high school.

The school district said that Michael is looking forward to graduating and working full time. They also said that Family Support Specialist Terrance Jones couldn't be more proud of Michael's perseverance.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

Read more TRENDING stories: