Teenager shot 7 times in North Philadelphia expected to survive, police say

article

Police say a teenager who was shot seven times Friday night in North Philadelphia is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the 16-year-old was shot four times in the right leg, twice in the left leg and once in the elbow near the intersection of Uber Street and Susquehanna Avenue just after 8 p.m.

The unnamed teen was driven to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and was placed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

Investigators have not said what sparked the gunfire.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter