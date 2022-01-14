Teenager shot 7 times in North Philadelphia expected to survive, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenager who was shot seven times Friday night in North Philadelphia is expected to survive.
According to investigators, the 16-year-old was shot four times in the right leg, twice in the left leg and once in the elbow near the intersection of Uber Street and Susquehanna Avenue just after 8 p.m.
The unnamed teen was driven to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and was placed in stable condition, police said.
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.
Investigators have not said what sparked the gunfire.
___
