Bucks County porch pirates swiped packages from homes days before Christmas, police say

Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a pair of porch pirates who are accused of stealing packages just days before Christmas.

The Lower Southampton Police Department on Friday said 37-year-old Heather Renn and her accomplice Kevin Williams swiped packages from homes along Brownsville Road and in the Oakford section of Feasterville.

The department shared Ring home surveillance footage that they believe shows Williams and Renn hop out of an SUV and take packages from neighboring homes.

In a web post, the Lower Southampton Police Department called the thefts "one of the lowest types of crimes there is." Both alleged porch pirates are facing various theft offenses, the department said.

Anyone with information on Renn or Williams should contact the Lower Southampton Township Police Department.

