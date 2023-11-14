Tempers flare over $700k severance package for outgoing superintendent of local school board

Tempers flared at a Central Bucks School District meeting Tuesday where the board voted to approve a $700k severance package for the outgoing superintendent.

Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh abruptly resigned on Monday, just days after Republicans lost five seats and majority control of the school board in a local election.

The current Republican-controlled board still holds power until Dec. 6, allowing board members to pass the controversial severance package Tuesday night 6-3.

Opponents of the hefty severance package voiced their opinions during a 90-minute public comment session, arguing the money should be poured back into schools.

"I think that this is a disgrace, obviously, paying $700k for a guy who resigns, who was very much disliked by the whole community to start with," an attendee said.

The board also passed a new policy that prevents transgender students from playing on sports teams that align with their gender-identity.