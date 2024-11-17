Expand / Collapse search

Temple fires football coach Stan Drayton amid third straight losing season

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  November 17, 2024 12:19pm EST
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Stan Drayton of the Temple Owls looks on against the Miami Hurricanes at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Temple Owls

PHILADELPHIA - Temple University and Stan Drayton are parting ways with just two weeks to go in the 2024 college football season.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to Coach Drayton for his commitment to Temple University, our student-athletes and the football program over the past three years," said Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson in a statement Sunday.

The firing comes just a day after Temple's 18-51 overtime victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

However, the win still leaves the Owls with a 3-7 record, Drayton's third consecutive losing season as head coach.

"I appreciate the opportunity that I was given to lead a great group of young men at Temple University," Drayton said. "I wish them nothing but the best in football and in life."

Drayton was hired by Temple in 2022 after holding roles as assistant head coach for the Texas Longhorns and a running backs coach for several college teams and the Chicago Bears.

Defensive coordinator Everett Withers has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
 