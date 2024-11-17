Temple fires football coach Stan Drayton amid third straight losing season

article

Temple University and Stan Drayton are parting ways with just two weeks to go in the 2024 college football season.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to Coach Drayton for his commitment to Temple University, our student-athletes and the football program over the past three years," said Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson in a statement Sunday.

The firing comes just a day after Temple's 18-51 overtime victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

However, the win still leaves the Owls with a 3-7 record, Drayton's third consecutive losing season as head coach.

"I appreciate the opportunity that I was given to lead a great group of young men at Temple University," Drayton said. "I wish them nothing but the best in football and in life."

Drayton was hired by Temple in 2022 after holding roles as assistant head coach for the Texas Longhorns and a running backs coach for several college teams and the Chicago Bears.

Defensive coordinator Everett Withers has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

