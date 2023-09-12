Temple student gains NASCAR sponsorship from restaurant giant: 'I can't overstate how big it is'

A Temple University student and amateur race car driver is preparing for his first sponsored NASCAR race after a post on Twitter caught the attention of his employer.

Stephen Mallozzi said he competed in a NASCAR Truck Series race at Martainsville Speedway while working at Outback Steakhouse when he sent a life changing post.

"I drafted a tweet along the lines of ‘Last night, here I am on TV, Martainsville Speedway, racing in the NASCAR Truck Series. Now the next morning I’m giving people their blooming onions at Outback Steakhouse. It's the life of a small-time racing driver'," Mallozzi said.

Five months later, Outback Steakhouse shared a post on Twitter of Mallozzi wearing a NASCAR racing suit that read,"We're proud to support and sponsor our Outbacker, @DriverMallozzi."

Stephen said he first dreamed of racing professionally from a young age, when he played Mario Kart video games. His father brought him to go-kart rental tracks and where his racing dreams literally accelerated.

"I ended up winning a national carting title, I went overseas and raced for Team USA in Portugal, I got a USA branded fire suit," Mallozzi said.

He's now preparing for his first Outback sponsored race this Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway while also trying to navigate his first weeks of law classes at Temple University.

"I can't overstate just how big it is," Mallozzi said. "This is way further than I ever expected to make it in racing."