Temple University assaults: Suspects connected to robbery sought by police

The Brief On both Saturday and Sunday, multiple Temple University students were assaulted after large groups of juveniles gathered on public streets and sidewalks near campus. Police have released images of individuals they believe are connected to a robbery incident that occurred in the midst of the various assaults.



Temple University police are working to identify three people they believe are connected to a robbery during Sunday's assaults on campus.

Related article

This comes as the university looks to take action against recent disorderly conduct on their campus that has staff, parents, and students worried about their safety.

What we know:

Philadelphia police released images of the men they believe were involved in the robbery on the 1300 block of West Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

University police urge anyone with information on these three men or Sunday's assaults that occurred on campus to contact them or Philadelphia police.

Temple University condemned these incidents in a news conference Monday, assuring everyone they are taking action to ensure everyone's safety.

"These incidents and assaults are unacceptable, obviously anywhere, but especially here on the campus of Temple University. We are working hard and working with Philly Police Department in communication with them, SEPTA police, meeting with them to do an after-action review on how we handled this past weekend and how we can improve going forward," a university spokesperson said.

What's next:

Temple University says they hope to release more information and photos of the suspects they are looking for as the week continues.

In an update released Monday, President John Fry says, "Our Division of Student Affairs has been working with the affected students to make sure they are supported and have access to the appropriate resources following these incidents. We are grateful that their injuries were not more serious, but we are fully aware of the trauma and anxiety these acts have caused. We encourage any student who needs assistance to contact our Division of Student Affairs or Tuttleman Counseling Services."