Temple University community gathers to mourn student killed in weekend crash

The Temple University community came together Wednesday night to mourn the loss of a student killed in a car accident over the weekend.

Daniel Contreras Francisco and three members of his family were killed in a car accident in Connecticut early Saturday morning.

Just a day before his passing, Daniel walked in the university’s commencement ceremony as he was just one class shy of earning his bachelor's degree.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was described as a leader on campus who was heavily involved in the fraternity and sorority community.

Students gathered at the Bell Tower on campus to honor his memory Wednesday.

The university is offering counseling services to anyone affected by the tragedy.