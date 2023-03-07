Expand / Collapse search

Temple University's faculty union schedules meeting to consider no-confidence vote on administration

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
Temple University's faculty-union to consider no-confidence vote on President Wingard, other administrators

The union could consider a vote of no-confidence against key administrators at Temple as the university continues to deal with violent crime and striking graduate students.

PHILADELPHIA - The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) has scheduled a meeting to consider a no-confidence vote against university President Jason Wingard and other key administrators

According to the TAUP, the meeting will be held on March 17. All members of the collective bargaining unit will be able to vote on whether or not to authorize a no-confidence vote in the school's central administration. 

The request for a no-confidence vote comes as graduate students strike over pay, violent crime in the area continues to rise, and following the line-of-duty death of Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald. 

More than 500 members gathered last Friday for an emergency meeting to discuss issues with the current administration. 

"In this meeting, our members expressed overwhelming concern over the administration’s actions, including their handling of the TUGSA strike, university finances, faculty and staff cuts, the office of ethics and research, and a failure to live up to Temple University’s long-standing mission of public education," the TAUP said in a press release. 

Members will have a chance to speak for or against the motion for a vote at the March 17 meeting. 

If the motion is successful, the union will initiate a no-confidence vote the following week. 