Temple University Hospital seeks help identifying patient

article

Temple University Hospital is seeking the public's help identifying a patient.

The patient is an African-American female, approximately mid-30s-40 years old, 5-foot-5, with short brown hair that is cut very low. She arrived at Temple University Hospital on April 12.

The hospital is making every effort to locate friends and family. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-707-2000.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP