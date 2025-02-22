Temple University launches new Future Scholars program

The Brief Temple University is beginning a new program to help middle school students in the next steps of achieving higher education. More than 100 7th graders are a part of Temple’s Future Scholars.



For many young students, setting a goal of higher education isn’t always an easy task.

Temple University is helping middle school students reach that goal by starting a new scholars program.

What we know:

The program is helping 120 lower-income middle school students in Philadelphia achieve the goal of graduating high school and college.

"This is the kickoff of a brand-new initiative that’s going to pick up 7th graders and work with them all the way through 12th grade, in a real intentional program, to really fortify a pipeline of students who are well prepared to first compete for admissions and once they are admitted, succeed in college," says Jose Aviles, the Vice Provost of Enrollment Management at Temple University.

In order for the students to stay in the program, they have to maintain strong grades.

"We really want young people to know that we believe in them. That they have a path to get to their talents, their opportunity and economic mobility. These are the kind of commitments kids need," says Sean Vereen, the President and CEO of Heights Philadelphia.

What they're saying:

On Saturday, the scholars appeared to be excited about the opportunity, and are ready to take full advantage of the program.

"I feel good about the program, it’s going to help me get through high school and get through college," says Devyn Glenn, a 7th grader at John F. Hartranft School.

"Come here with my friends, complete college and try and achieve my dream," says Kalazyah London, a student at Morton McMichael School.

How it works:

The program is a partnership between Temple University, Heights Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia School District.

Once the scholars graduate from high school, if they decide to attend Temple University, their tuition is free.

Big picture view:

Dr. Tony Watlington, the Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia says, "This is a game-changer for 100 young scholars. It’s a game-changer for their families. It’s a game-changer for the city."

More information can be found on Temple University's Future Scholar website, here.