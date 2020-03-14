Temple University reveals a student tests positive for COVID-19

article

A Temple University student has tested positive for COVID-19, the university says in a tweet.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Saturday, Temple University tweeted a student who traveled to Spain over spring break has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the school notified Philadelphia Public Health regarding the matter.

RELATED COVERAGE: Temple students traveling to high impact coronavirus countries must self-quarantine before returning to campus

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Advertisement

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Anyone who was in close contact with the student will be notified about the student’s test result.

From Temple University's website:

"Temple University has alerted the city of Philadelphia Department of Public Health that an off-campus student who traveled to Spain during spring break has since tested positive for the coronavirus. His symptoms are mild. The student has not been on campus since Wednesday afternoon, is not on campus now and is at home outside the city. Health officials are reaching out to anyone with whom he came into close contact."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP