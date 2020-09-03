Temple University suspends in-person classes for fall semester amid jump in COVID-19 cases

Temple University on Thursday announced that it has suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester due to an increase in coronavirus cases among students.

The announcement comes after the school suspended in-person classes for two weeks over the weekend following a spike in new cases. Temple currently has 212 COVID-19 cases among students.

In a Wednesday morning press release, Temple says those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have shown either no symptoms or mild-to-moderate flu-like symptoms.

"Please know that if the data supported a decision to safely continue the fall semester experience on campus, we would have made every effort to do so," a statement read. "Unfortunately, the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are simply too great for our students, faculty, staff and neighboring community."

The university says that while 95 percent of its courses are expected to pivot to an online learning environment, all courses deemed essential for in-person instruction will continue as such.

Students in university housing who return home by Sept. 13 can receive a full refund of housing and meal plan charges for the fall semester, according to the school.

"We will continue to work together as a community to ensure that students receive the quality education they expect from Temple and continue progress toward their degree," Temple said in a release.

