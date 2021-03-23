Temple University to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines on a limited basis

article

Temple University will be partnering with the city to begin vaccinations next week.

The university will begin dispensing COVID-19 vaccines in limited quantities to those who meet city eligibility guidelines. Currently, the city is in Phase 1b for establishing who gets priority for the vaccines.

As part of Philadelphia’s plans to boost distribution, Temple will set up a vaccine clinic on Main Campus that will operate two days per week.

On one day, eligible Temple faculty, staff and students who live in the city will receive vaccines. On another day, eligible city residents will be vaccinated.

There will be no walk-up clinics.

According to the university, vaccines are being provided to Temple by the city in limited quantities, so it will take some time to accommodate all who want a vaccine.

Please be aware that due to city requirements, at the present time Temple can only offer COVID-19 vaccines to employees and students who are residents of the city.In order to receive an invitation, Temple faculty, staff and students must complete the vaccine interest form.

