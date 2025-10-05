Termini Brothers Bakery owner dies, family shares

article

The Brief Vincent Termini Sr., owner of Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia, has died. Termini was the second generation owner of the bakery, which has been in business for over a century and is known for its sweet delicacies. Details about Termini's cause of death and his possible funeral service have not been released at this time.



Vincent Termini Sr., owner of Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia, has died, the Termini family announced on social media Sunday.

Termini was the second generation owner of the bakery, which has been in business for over a century and is known for its sweet delicacies. There are several locations throughout Philadelphia.

‘[A] man of great respect, deep humility’

What we know:

Termini was known for his "quiet acts of kindness" which "touched more lives than he ever realized," the family said in the post on Facebook.

"Devoted to his family and to the bakery that carried his name, he took tremendous pride in the reputation, success and longevity of the business — a legacy built on the values of hard work, commitment to tradition and love," the post reads.

Customers would be welcomed on Christmas Eve by Termini himself as soon as they walked through the doors of the bakery's flagship location on South 8th Street, the family said.

"He was a man of great respect, deep humility and an even deeper heart — the kind of person whose laughter, generosity and quiet strength will be remembered always," the post goes on. "The Termini family will continue to honor his memory by preserving the values that he held most dear."

What we don't know:

Details about Termini's cause of death and his possible funeral service have not been released at this time.