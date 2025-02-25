Tesla driver dies after veering into oncoming Mack truck 'for an unknown reason': police

article

A Tesla driver is dead after investigators say he veered into oncoming traffic "for an unknown reason" and struck a Mack truck Tuesday morning in Gloucester County.

The 44-year-old Sewell resident was pronounced dead after the crash and the dump truck driver, a 51-year-old, was uninjured after an evaluation.

What we know:

Police say David Raymond Jr. was behind the wheel of a 2021 Tesla on Ellis Mill Road around 6:30 a.m. when he veered into oncoming traffic "for an unknown reason."

Raymond, who moved from the northbound lane into the southbound lane, struck the driver's side of a Mack truck.

The crash and subsequent investigation caused Ellis Mill Road and Clems Run to be closed four hours.