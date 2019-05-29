Texas police chase persons of interest in double murder through Dallas

Two men that police hoped to question about a recent double murder were taken into custody at the end of a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.

The chase began after police from Royse City, Rowlett, the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two people for a double murder that happened in Royse City on Feb. 3.

As the officers were executing one of the warrants in Rowlett, they saw two more persons of interest drive by. The officers tried to stop them but instead, they took off in a white car.

Video from SKY 4 showed officers chasing the car west on Interstate 30 into Dallas. They went north on Highway 75, south again and around the city a few times before the car finally stopped near I-30 and Bobtown Road in Garland.

Both the driver and the passenger were then taken into custody without incident. It’s not clear what charges they may face.

Royse City police said investigators want to talk them about the Feb. 3 murder. Two people were shot and killed in the Woodland Creek subdivision.

The names of the two murder victims and the two murder suspects who were arrested before Wednesday's chase have not yet been released.