Thanksgiving sides with a twist: Hummus mashed potatoes

Published 
FOX 29 Philadelphia
( Photo by Craig Adderley/Pexels )

Hummus mashed potatoes: Recipe by Grubr Eats Chef Ed Mangione

Hummus

Ingredients

  • 16 oz. canned or dry chick peas If dry, soak overnight, then cook until tender and reserve liquid If using canned peas, include liquid.
  • 4 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 4 oz. tahini
  • 1 tbsp. garlic
  • 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • Salt to your taste

Directions

  1. Blend all ingredients until smooth, 5-7 minutes

Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes 
  • 1/2 cup organic coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt/pepper to taste
  • Fresh chive for garnish
  • Toasted pumpkin seed for garnish
  • Paprika for garnish

Directions

  1. Boil potatoes until very soft
  2. Drain well
  3. Add coconut milk and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, mash until smooth
  4. Add salt/pepper to your liking
  5. Combine hummus and mashed potatoes until fully incorporated
  6. Serve with a drizzle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil, chive and toasted pumpkin seed