Thanksgiving sides with a twist: Hummus mashed potatoes
Hummus mashed potatoes: Recipe by Grubr Eats Chef Ed Mangione
Hummus
Ingredients
- 16 oz. canned or dry chick peas If dry, soak overnight, then cook until tender and reserve liquid If using canned peas, include liquid.
- If dry, soak overnight, then cook until tender and reserve liquid
- If using canned peas, include liquid.
- 4 oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 4 oz. tahini
- 1 tbsp. garlic
- 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- Salt to your taste
Directions
- Blend all ingredients until smooth, 5-7 minutes
Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes
- 1/2 cup organic coconut milk
- 1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt/pepper to taste
- Fresh chive for garnish
- Toasted pumpkin seed for garnish
- Paprika for garnish
Directions
- Boil potatoes until very soft
- Drain well
- Add coconut milk and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, mash until smooth
- Add salt/pepper to your liking
- Combine hummus and mashed potatoes until fully incorporated
- Serve with a drizzle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil, chive and toasted pumpkin seed