The Hurts Parade: FOX 29 celebrates Eagles season with fans all the way to the Linc

The Philadelphia Eagles may have lost the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean our beloved Birds didn't have a parade-worthy season!

FOX 29 decided to celebrate our home team with a 5-mile "Hurts Parade," kicking off from City Hall to Lincoln Financial Field Wednesday morning.

Mike Jerrick started his march at 7 a.m. with the hopes of reaching the Home of the Eagles in just two hours.

RELATED COVERAGE: Cheering fans welcome Eagles back to Philadelphia after Super Bowl loss

What began as a small group of passionate Eagles fan, quickly grew into a crowd of chants and cheers making their way through the streets of Philadelphia in head-to-toe Eagles gear.

From a drum squad to a 74-year-old woman determined to make it all the way, Mike Jerrick was joined by Philadelphians who just wanted to thank the Eagles for such an amazing season!

RELATED COVERAGE: Dejected Eagles fans gather on Broad Street following deflating Super Bowl loss

At one point, Sister Francine from the Epiphany of Our Lord Parish stopped the parade to give her blessing.

"God bless you she said," as she sent the group on their way once again.

And just two hours later - they made it to the Linc! Mike Jerrick and some dedicated fans who stuck by his side the whole time let out one last chant for the Birds.

"E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!"