'The nation's report card': New study reveals tumbling nationwide test scores in civics, history

A new report points out troubling statistics, that test scores are down nationwide, especially in history and civics. Experts think the pandemic played a big part in the decline.

The information was released from the National Assessment of Educational Progress and it indicates history and civic scores for 8th graders nationwide have tumbled.

The NAEP tests students in civics proficiency every four years.

"It’s not great," stated Chief Learning Officer at the National Constitution Learning Center, Dr. Kerry Sautner. "It is a massive nine point drop in history and a three point drop in civics. This is a big deal."

RELATED COVERAGE:

The NAEP tests students in civics proficiency every four years.

"The nation’s report card. This is an important marker in understanding where kids are, at this point in time, in our history," Sautner continued. "When you think of the learning loss we’ve had in the last three years, kids just weren’t in school as much as they should have been in school."

Sautner says the best way to help a child at home is to ask questions that engage their interest in subjects they love.