Community helps Camden County Miracle League for kids, adults with disabilities after equipment stolen

The Brief The Camden County Miracle League is baseball for kids and adults with disabilities. Staff returned from the off-season to find some equipment had been stolen. The community and organizations have donated equipment to get the league back on the field.



Thieves tried to stop baseball for a Camden County league.

However, the community is coming together to make sure the game goes on.

What we know:

The Miracle League staff returned from the off-season to find equipment stolen.

Thanks to the community, they were able to pull off the opening weekend.

A Camden County commissioner says the theft is being investigated.

What they're saying:

"We had that excitement that yes the weather is breaking and we're getting back on the field," said Arthur Aston. But when staff returned from the off-season and opened the code-locked door to the storage shed next to Boundless Fields where they play they made a devastating discovery.

"We noticed that a large number of our bats and balls were missing," said Aston who is the league’s general manager.

"All of that excitement went away when we realized our things had been stolen," he said.

Aston says about thirty bats and thirty balls of both different sizes were taken.

Luckily, some equipment they still have.

"The balls that we use for our blind players have to be charged because they beep so we have those in our possession," said Aston.

The league hit a homerun when a parent posted on Facebook what happened and the community stepped up to the plate.

"Amazing. It has been overwhelming with the amount of support from individuals and from local sports teams at high schools that have offered to donate to us," said Aston.

Other Miracle Leagues in the area have also pitched in to help.

"We are on track to gain much more than we ever lost and we are so grateful for that," said Aston. The league is part of the non-profit Build Jake's Place which also has an all-inclusive playground located at the same county park Challenge Grove in Cherry Hill.

"Our basic philosophy is that folks with special needs as much as possible should be able to have the same lives as other kids and adults do," said Deputy Director of Camden County Board of Commissioners Ed McDonnell.

Aston was born with his disability and says being part of the league brings him joy.

"I was not expected to live past the age of fifteen. I will be forty-four this year and so being a part of this movement of inclusive play is more than I could have ever dreamed of my life being," he said.

What you can do:

The league has received a lot of equipment, but you can still make a monetary donation or volunteer your time as a buddy for a player.

Monetary donations can be made to:

Build Jake’s Place

5311 Magnolia Avenue, Pennsauken NJ 08109

For volunteer opportunities, go to www.CCNJML.org or email the league’s GM, Arthur Aston, at Art@BuildJakesPlace.org