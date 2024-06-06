Things to do in Philadelphia area this weekend: Odunde festival, Philly Beer Week and more

With summer right around the corner, calendars are already filling up with all kinds of fun activities for couples, friends and families.

There's something for everyone in Philadelphia and beyond!

From concerts and arts festivals, to bar crawls and farmers markets, here's everything going this weekend:

Philadelphia

Friday

Saturday

Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band at Lincoln Financial Center

Art for the Cash Poor Festival: noon to 6 p.m. along the 1400–1500 blocks of North American Street

Sunday

Looking to spend the summer outside with delicious food and drink, while enjoying some views and history? Summer Night at East State Penitentiary, Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink, Parks on Tap and Spruce Street Harbor Park are all open for the season.

Not to mention the endless rooftop bars and restaurants scattered throughout the city. Check out Visit Philadelphia's guide to find your next stop!

Kennett Summerfest Wine and Food Festival: June 9 on Broad Street

