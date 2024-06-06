Things to do in Philadelphia area this weekend: Odunde festival, Philly Beer Week and more
PHILADELPHIA - With summer right around the corner, calendars are already filling up with all kinds of fun activities for couples, friends and families.
There's something for everyone in Philadelphia and beyond!
From concerts and arts festivals, to bar crawls and farmers markets, here's everything going this weekend:
Philadelphia
Friday
- First Fridays in Philadelphia: Cherry Street pier market, Chestnut Hill Arts and Eats, Movies Under the Stars and Strips at Betsy Ross House
- Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show: June 7-9
- 31st Annual Wanamker Organ Day: June 7-9 at Macy's in Center City
- Bonnie Raitt at The Met Philadelphia
Saturday
- Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band at Lincoln Financial Center
- Art for the Cash Poor Festival: noon to 6 p.m. along the 1400–1500 blocks of North American Street
Sunday
- Black Restaurant Week runs through Sunday
- Philly Beer Week ends Sunday
- ODUNDE Street Festival: South and 23rd streets
Looking to spend the summer outside with delicious food and drink, while enjoying some views and history? Summer Night at East State Penitentiary, Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink, Parks on Tap and Spruce Street Harbor Park are all open for the season.
Not to mention the endless rooftop bars and restaurants scattered throughout the city. Check out Visit Philadelphia's guide to find your next stop!
Bucks County
- Midnight at Masquerade at Peddler's Village: Friday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- Doylestown Music Fest ends Saturday
- Summer Wine and Music Series: Fridays at Crossing Vineyards and Winery
- Lambertville-New Hope fireworks: every first Friday through September from 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. at the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce
- Shady Brook Farm Summer Unwined: every Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Chester County
- Kennett Summerfest Wine and Food Festival: June 9 on Broad Street
Delaware County
- Havertown Irish Festival: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. on Eagles Road and Hathaway Lane
- Delaware County Pride Festival: Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Upper Darby Township Municipal Building
- Wayne Music Festival: 1 p.m. Saturday on Wayne Avenue
- Lansdowne Night Market: Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. on Lansdowne Avenue
- Swathmore farmers market: every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Swathmore Borough parking lot
Montgomery County
- 2024 Outdoor Summer Concerts in Montco: Full summer concert schedule around the county
- Discover Lansdale First Fridays: from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Walk to Cure Arthritis: 9 a.m. Saturday at Montgomery County Community College
South Jersey
- Downtown Wildwood farmers market: Saturday at 8 a.m.
- Family Fitness Day at Camden Athletic Field: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- CommUnity Day in Glassboro at Glassboro Town Square: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Gloucester County Summer Concerts at Freehold Gazebo: Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Delaware
- Holy Trinity Week Greek Festival: June 7-8 on Broom Street in Wilmington
- Party Like It's 793! 2024 Mead, Metal, and Viking Festival: June 7-9 at Brimming Horn Meadery in Milton
- Restaurant Week Supports the Red, White, & Blue on the Culinary Coast in Rehoboth and Dewey beaches ends Friday