Man arrested, charged in connection with SW Philadelphia gas station shooting

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a South Philadelphia gas station that injured a grandfather and his 5-year-old grandson.

Keon Smith, 22, was taken into custody without incident September 18th, officials with the Marshals Office said. Smith was to be charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related crimes after a transfer to Philadelphia.

On July 27, 21-year-old Antwan Grimes was arrested in connection with the same incident, after a barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia. Grimes eventually surrendered to police. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Officials say a man was driving with his father and his 5-year-old son near a gas station at the intersection Passyunk Avenue and South 61st Street about 5:45 in the evening of June 24th. Three men in a Kia used a high-powered rifle and a handgun and fired more than 50 rounds at the vehicle the man was driving, ultimately crashing into a barrier in front of a gas pump.

The Kia was taken during a gunpoint robbery at Philadelphia International Airport, police said. The Kia was recovered at 61st and Buist after the shooting.

Police are searching for a third man, 19-year-old Amir Johnson, in connection with the shooting.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson or the shooting is urged to contact police.

