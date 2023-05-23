Thousands impacted by accidental water main break in Delaware County, officials say

article

Thousands of Delaware County water customers were told to boil their water until further notice after a water main was accidentally ruptured by a construction company Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Veolia Water Company said a contractor that isn't associated with the company accidentally struck a water main on Naamans Creek Road near Route 202.

The break initially impacted water service for approximately 2,100 customers, according to the company, but that number was quickly whittled down to just 200.

"The process of sampling water, taking it to a lab for testing, could take several days for drinking water to be safe again," a spokesperson said.

The rupture caused traffic back-ups and detours on surrounding roadways.