Thousands of dollars stolen from cash drawer at Harrah's Casino in Chester, police say

Delaware County
Police say a suspect took approximately $24,000 from a cash drawer at Harrah's Casino in Chester after asking an employee who was counting the cash if they could use a phone.

CHESTER, Pa. - Police in Chester County are searching for a suspect they say stole thousands of dollars from Harrah's Casino in Chester.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight in the area where visitors bet on horse races.

Investigators say the suspect asked a casino employee if he could use a phone. While the suspect was on the phone, the employee was counting money from a money drawer.

At some point, police say the employee turned away for a brief time and the suspect grabbed approximately $24,000 from the drawer.

Police say they are working to retrieve video of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

