Thousands sign Change.org petition to bring back Phillies' Dollar Dog Night

Phillies fans are fed up with the team's decision to discontinue Dollar Dog Night, leading thousands to sign a Change.org petition to reinstate the "beloved tradition."

The internet petition, started by Christian McGovern, has already gained 7,200 virtual signatures as of this writing – just hundreds short of its goal of 7,500.

"One tradition that has always been close to my heart is the Dollar Dog Night," said McGovern, who describes himself as a lifelong Philly resident and avid Phillies fan.

"The absence of Dollar Dog Night has left many fans like me feeling disconnected from the team we love so much."

The Phillies stuck a fork in the Dollar Dog Night promo this week, announcing that it would be replaced with a $5 buy one, get one hot dog special at select games.

The team claims the change is "based on the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance."

John Weber, Phillies' VP of Ticket Operations & Projects, added that fans throwing hot dogs last year also played a role in their decision.

"Last season, the throwing of hot dogs, it just was not an enjoyable experience, and we're working on a few things," Weber told FOX 29. "Additional staffing, additional hot dog areas to sell the hot dogs and, you know, additional security as we move forward into 2024."

Fans, meanwhile, have grilled the team since the announcement to nix the ballpark tradition first made headlines on Wednesday.

"Isn't Philly where the Declaration of Independence was signed, and now you wanna take away people's freedom of a good deal on the dogs? Shame on you!" one petition signer wrote.

The movement to bring back Dollar Dog Night at Citizens Bank Park even stretched to faraway states.

"I am but a humble Alabamian, but I SHALL NOT STAND, Dollar Dog Night must go on!" another commenter wrote. "The thought of this upstanding tradition being over and these sacred sausages going up in price by two and a half times?! ABSOLUTELY NOT!"

The Phillies will hold their first BOGO hot dog night on Apr. 2 during the team's second home stand of the season against the Cincinatti Reds.