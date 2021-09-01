Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
3
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County

'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes rip through region

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated just in
Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Heavy downpours and high winds triggered multiple tornado warnings and flooding as remnants from Hurricane Ida impacted the Philadelphia region Wednesday.

The NWS issued a region-wide Flash Flood Watch that won't expire until 8 a.m. Thursday morning, but meteorologists anticipate updated watches and warnings as Ida makes its way through the region. A tornado watch remains in effect until Wednesday at 10 p.m.

The leftovers of Hurricane Ida began dumping heavy rainfall overnight Tuesday and will continue to do so through Wednesday night before the rain tapers off Thursday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service expect most of the region to receive anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain between Wednesday and Wednesday night, as steady rainfall moves in by mid-afternoon and persists through the evening.

RELATED HEADLINES: Tornado, flood warnings issued as remnants of Hurricane Ida move in

Confirmed "large and extremely dangerous" tornadoes were located over Willow Grove, Washington Crossing in Pennsylvania and Woodbury, New Jersey. The National Weather Service said that shortly after 7 p.m. a tornado was spotted in the Burlington area, getting ready to cross into southern Bucks County. 

Tornado spotted in Mullica Hill, New Jersey 

Multiple videos sent to FOX 29 show a tornado on the ground in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Viewer video shows tornado on the ground in Mullica Hill, New Jersey

Remnants of Hurricane Ida brought a number of tornadoes to the Delaware Valley Wednesday afternoon, including one in Mullica Hill that left a wake of damage behind.

Tornado spotted in Mullica Hill, New Jersey

Video shows a funnel cloud in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, where there was extensive damage reported Wednesday.

Severe storms lead to extensive damage in Oxford, Chester County 

Pennsylvania State Trooper Kochka tweeted downed trees through southern Chester County as the storms started to move in around 4 p.m. Authorities are urging people to stay home until the storms and warnings pass. 

High winds on Slate Hill Drive in Oxford, Chester County ripped off the siding of a large home. Photos show half the house completely exposed. 

Floodwaters impact drivers in Fort Washington, Montgomery County

Video in Fort Washington shows cars driving through flooded streets with multiple trees down. 

Flooding in Fort Washington, Montgomery County

Intersection of Pennsylvania Ave and Commerce Drive flooded in Fort Washington.

Creek overflows in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County

Video of Tookany Creek Glenside in Cheltenham Township shows floodwaters rushing onto the street.

Philadelphia road closures 

In Philadelphia, Martin Luther King Drive and Kelly Drive are closed in both directions due to flooding.

