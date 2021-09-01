'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes rip through region

Heavy downpours and high winds triggered multiple tornado warnings and flooding as remnants from Hurricane Ida impacted the Philadelphia region Wednesday.

The NWS issued a region-wide Flash Flood Watch that won't expire until 8 a.m. Thursday morning, but meteorologists anticipate updated watches and warnings as Ida makes its way through the region. A tornado watch remains in effect until Wednesday at 10 p.m.

The leftovers of Hurricane Ida began dumping heavy rainfall overnight Tuesday and will continue to do so through Wednesday night before the rain tapers off Thursday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service expect most of the region to receive anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain between Wednesday and Wednesday night, as steady rainfall moves in by mid-afternoon and persists through the evening.

Confirmed "large and extremely dangerous" tornadoes were located over Willow Grove, Washington Crossing in Pennsylvania and Woodbury, New Jersey. The National Weather Service said that shortly after 7 p.m. a tornado was spotted in the Burlington area, getting ready to cross into southern Bucks County.

Tornado spotted in Mullica Hill, New Jersey

Multiple videos sent to FOX 29 show a tornado on the ground in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Severe storms lead to extensive damage in Oxford, Chester County

Pennsylvania State Trooper Kochka tweeted downed trees through southern Chester County as the storms started to move in around 4 p.m. Authorities are urging people to stay home until the storms and warnings pass.

High winds on Slate Hill Drive in Oxford, Chester County ripped off the siding of a large home. Photos show half the house completely exposed.

Floodwaters impact drivers in Fort Washington, Montgomery County

Video in Fort Washington shows cars driving through flooded streets with multiple trees down.

Creek overflows in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County

Video of Tookany Creek Glenside in Cheltenham Township shows floodwaters rushing onto the street.

Philadelphia road closures

In Philadelphia, Martin Luther King Drive and Kelly Drive are closed in both directions due to flooding.

