Threat ends at Temple University School of Medicine, suspect in custody

Temple University says the threat that forced the Lewis Katz School of Medicine to cancel classes Friday has ended and a suspect is in custody.

The threat was reported around 6:30 a.m. and lasted around two hours.

Temple says the school will remain closed for the day. Meanwhile, Temple University Hospital activities will continue as scheduled.

School officials have not announced the nature of the threat, but ensured that the school's campus is no longer in danger.

Authorities are investigating the incident.