State Police investigating series of 'false' threats made against schools across Pennsylvania

Officials with Pennsylvania State Police say the agency is investigating a series of fake threats against schools across the state.

According to troopers, a "series of phone calls" made to 911 centers were made involving threats of active shooters or bomb threats.

"These phone calls were made to several schools in different counties," the agency said. "All calls have had similar content. All calls have been thoroughly investigated and responded to by law enforcement."

State Police say troopers responded to all of the incidents with municipal law enforcement partners and all claims have been determined to be false.

All schools involved have been cleared, and an investigation has been launched, officials say.

These ‘false’ threats come after three students and three adults were fatally killed in a mass shooting at a Nashville elementary school, which gained national attention.