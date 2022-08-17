Three-alarm fire burning at Mount Holly Motorsports in Vincentown

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a building in Burlington County.

SKYFOX flew over the Mount Holly Motorsports on Route 206 in Vincentown, New Jersey, as fire crews were attempting to put out the blaze.

The route is now closed due to the fire, according to FOX 29's Bob Kelly.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. and no injuries have been reported.

No additional information was released by fire officials.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley is on his way to the scene to gather additional details on the fire.

Stay with FOX 29 for updates on this developing story.