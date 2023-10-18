Expand / Collapse search

Three suspects will be charged with murder in airport shooting of Philadelphia Officer Richard Mendez: DA

October 20, 2023
PHILADELPHIA - The search for suspects in the death of Philadelphia Officer Richard Mendez has come to an end after three suspects taken into custody will now be charged with murder, according to the DA's Office.

The final two arrests came just two days after police took 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez into custody. Police believe Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez was among four suspects involved in the deadly shooting that also injured Officer Raul Ortiz and killed suspect Jesús Hernán Madera Durán.

The deadly shooting erupted in the parking garage when both officers witnessed a suspected vehicle break-in as they arrived for their shifts. It's believed that one of the officers attempted to apprehend a suspect when another suspect shot both officers from behind by one of the other suspects. 

More arrests made in connection with murder of Officer Richard Mendez

Philadelphia officials gathered Wednesday to announce two more arrests in connection with the shooting at the Philadelphia International Airport that claimed the life of Officer Richard Mendez.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia police identified the two additional suspects arrested for what Mayor Kenney called a "senseless act of violence."

Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, from Camden, New Jersey, was arrested on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. in New Jersey, and was transported to the Philadelphia Homicide Unit after being taken into custody and is facing arrest warrants in both New Jersey and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Hendrick Pena-Fernandez, 21, from Pennsauken, New Jersey, was taken into custody Wednesday by New Jersey State Police after a search of his home was unsuccessful. He will also be extradited to the Philadelphia Homicide Unit.

On Thursday, Batista-Polanco and Martinez-Fernandez were charged with an extensive list of offenses, including Murder, Attempt to commit Criminal Homicide of Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Homicide of Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Conspiracy, Aggravated Assault, Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, Robbery, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Theft-Receiving Stolen Property, VUFA-No License, VUFA-On Streets, Use of Communication Faclty, Possession of Instrument of Crime, Simple Assault, Obstruction of Justice, Reckless Endangering Another Person and Tampering with Evidence.

The DA's Office says Martinez-Fernandez will receive the same charges after he is formally arrested in Philadelphia, which is reportedly expected Friday.

All three suspects will be held without bail due to the murder charge.

Philadelphia police say "everyone responsible for the shooting is now in custody," including one who died the night of the shooting, the second arrested on Monday, and the two arrested Wednesday.

"I said that we would get you, and we did just that," said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford.

However, officials say the investigation is far from over as they investigate individuals who tried to "obstruct" police from finding the suspects. Police did not provide further details.

A weapon has not been recovered, and police have yet to release which suspect may have fired the deadly shots. None of the officers are believed to have fired their weapons during the shooting.