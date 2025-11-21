Tiffany Valiante parents, attorney continue to fight for answers 10 years after death ruled a suicide

The Brief Tiffany Valiente's family is fighting to uncover the truth behind her death, which they believe involved foul play. New Jersey Transit Police ruled Tiffany's death a suicide, but her family disputes this conclusion. The family's attorney is seeking more evidence and has filed a wrongful death action against unknown individuals.



Tiffany Valiente's family is determined to find out what really happened to their daughter.

The Valiente family's ongoing fight

Tiffany Valiente, an 18-year-old preparing to attend Mercy College on a volleyball scholarship, died on July 12, 2015. Her death was ruled a suicide by New Jersey Transit Police after she was struck by a train five miles from her home.

On the day she disappeared, Tiffany spent the afternoon and evening at her cousin's graduation party, swimming and playing volleyball. Later, she was accused by a friend of using a credit card without permission. After a brief confrontation, Tiffany admitted to the accusation and then left her home. She is seen on the family’s deer camera walking down the driveway with her head turned.

The camera picks up her parents, and Tiffany’s dog, walking out after her one minute later with no sign of Tiffany.

The Valiente family, along with their attorney Paul D’Amato, who has been working on the case with a team of former law enforcement pro bono, believes foul play was involved in Tiffany's death.

They argue that the investigation was incomplete and are calling for more evidence to be released.

The family's perspective

Dianne Valiente, Tiffany's mother, insists that her daughter would not have taken her own life. "Everyone knew Tiffany wouldn’t commit suicide, she had such a big support," said Dianne Valiente.

The family has spent thousands of dollars and countless hours trying to uncover the truth. They believe Tiffany got into a car outside her home that night, leading to a situation that went wrong.

Issues with the investigation

The initial investigation by New Jersey Transit Police did not include a complete autopsy or interviews with Tiffany's family and friends, according to D’Amato. He says that evidence was mishandled, including DNA samples that were not usable due to improper storage. An axe found near Tiffany's body was also lost by the police.

Three weeks after Tiffany's death, her mother Dianne found Tiffany's headband and shoes along the side of the road about two miles from where she was struck by the train. This discovery has fueled the family's belief that foul play was involved.

D’Amato has filed a lawsuit to obtain any remaining evidence from the authorities. He is also pursuing a wrongful death action against unknown individuals, aiming to subpoena them for deposition.

The search for answers

What they’re saying: Paul D’Amato, the family's attorney, is pushing for New Jersey Transit Police and the state medical examiner's office to release any remaining evidence. He has also filed a wrongful death action against unknown individuals.

D’Amato says the initial investigation did not include a complete autopsy or interviews with Tiffany's family and friends. He believes the investigation was flawed and is seeking justice for the Valiente family.

"If I presented concrete evidence to Steve and Diane that their daughter died by suicide, they would accept it. But I would never ever tell them to do it now, because it didn’t happen, it did not happen," says D’Amato. The biggest skeptics that have joined this team have said she died because of foul play."

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is asking anyone with information about Tiffany’s case to contact them.

FOX 29 reached out to New Jersey Transit Police about the case, and a spokesperson said they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

What we don't know:

The full details of what happened to Tiffany Valiente remain unclear. The family is still searching for answers and hopes that more evidence will come to light.