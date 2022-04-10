Tires slashed across Queen Village, Society Hill has residents frustrated

It’s a terrible sight, walking out to a vehicle to find a flat tire. That was the reality for a lot of people this weekend. Some cars had other vandalism, too.

About 20 cars were hit across Society Hill and Queen Village. Damage can reach into the thousands of dollars, depending on the types of tires on a car and insurance.

Neighbors first noticed the damage as early as Friday morning. Numerous cars parked on Lombard and Pine, both between 3rd and 7th Streets had multiple tires slashed. Some cars had all the tires flattened.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

