TJ Siderio: Family of boy, 12, shot and killed by Philadelphia police sues city, former officer

A young boy was gunned down during an encounter with police nearly 2 years ago, and now his family has filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia and the former officer charged in his death.

The civil suit claims that 12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio was killed in South Philadelphia in March 2022 as a result of a systemic policy failure and violation of civil rights.

"The family would certainly like to see, in TJ's honor and on behalf of so many victims of police brutality, that these shootings do not happen. That the Philadelphia Police Dept cannot simply be the judge, jury and executioner in any case," the family's attorney said.

The deadly shooting unfolded when four plain-clothed officers patrolling in an unmarked car spotted Siderio and his 17-year-old friend, one of whom police say was wanted for question in another investigation.

With emergency lights activated, the officers approached the boys.

That's when police say they believe Siderio fired at the patrol vehicle, with one bullet shattering a window before coming to a stop in the passenger headrest.

Two officers got out of the vehicle to return fire, missing Siderio.

Former officer Edsaul Mendoza then chased the 12-year-old and fired two more shots after the boy had already dropped his weapon, according to officials.

Related article

In 2022, DA Larry Krasner said that Mendoza knew Siderio was unarmed when he fired the third deadly shot at point-blank range.

Mendoza has since been fired from the department and is expected to go on trial in May for several charges, including murder.

Related article

Prior to the lawsuit, Siderio's family has called for justice and answers from the Philadelphia Police Department.

"This message goes out to the Philadelphia cop that killed my 12-year-old grandson," said Thomas Lawler III, Siderio's grandfather. "I want to know why you shot him in the back at point-blank? You could have tackled him. You didn’t have to shoot him."



