Toddler, teen injured in double shooting in North Philadelphia: police

A two-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl are suffering from gunshot wounds after police say a double shooting occurred in North Philly Thursday night.

The shooting happened at around 8:41 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 11th Street.

Police say a two-year-old boy was shot twice in the left leg, and a 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right leg.

Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital by police where they were placed in stable condition.

They are expected to be transported to St. Christopher Hospital via private ambulance.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

